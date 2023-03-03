Confirmed: Neymar will miss PSG’s crucial Champions League clash vs Bayern Munich

According to PSG coach Christophe Galtier (via ESPN), Brazilian superstar Neymar Jr. will miss the the Parisians’ upcoming crucial Champions League fixture against Bayern Munich next week. The forward was stretchered off with an ankle injury during Paris Saint-Germain’s win over Lille last month.

This news will be met with a small amount of skepticism from fans of Bayern Munich, as Galtier has engaged in mind games like these before. Ahead of the first leg, Kylian Mbappe was supposed to be ruled out, and Galtier even admonished Nagelsmann for suggesting that the Frenchman might be able to make it in time for the game. Miraculously, come game day, Mbappe was on the bench for the Parisians, and came on in the second half to almost turn the whole tie around.

While Neymar’s situation seems a lot more serious, you can’t rule out another miraculous comeback in time for the game. PSG have only one goal every season, which is to win the Champions League. Neymar may well force himself back in time to play the game, if such a thing is possible. The Qataris didn’t pay 222 million euros only for him to miss the biggest games of the season.

Meanwhile, it’s safe to say that Bayern Munich won’t take much heed of whatever Galtier says. If Neymar misses the game, then so be it. Nagelsmann has his own team to think about, starting with the lineup and who should play. With Messi and Mbappe, PSG have plenty of lethal forwards who can make up for the Brazilian’s absence.

Bayern will need to be on top of their game at the Allianz Arena to make it through.