Julian Nagelsmann says team health is so good, Bayern Munich will leave players out of squad against VfB Stuttgart

Bayern Munich is...healthy?

According to manager Julian Nagelsmann, the squad is finally reaching the point where just about everyone is ready to go. The coach covered all of the latest injury news in his weekly press conference.

“It’s looking good. Leroy Sané has a minor capsule injury in the ankle. He will have a test before training today, if that goes well, he will train. Otherwise everyone is available. We have almost everyone available, so we’ll have to leave a few players out of the squad — which we haven’t done for a long time. It’s always difficult to tell the players before the game that they won’t be in the squad. But it’s good to have everyone available,” Nagelsmann said (as captured by @iMiaSanMia).

One player who has been easing his way back to full health is former Liverpool FC star Sadio Mané. It seems like the 30-year-old is ready for a larger role against VfB Stuttgart.

“He’s making a good impression. We’ll try to give him more playing time. It was a serious injury and he didn’t play for a long time. We haven’t discussed in detail what the plan against PSG looks like. Sadio is a part of the competition in the squad,” Nagelsmann said.

Finally, Nagelsmann addressed the situation surrounding Benjamin Pavard, who is suspended for the team’s upcoming Champions League match against Paris Saint-Germain. The boss would not reveal if Pavard will start against VfB Stuttgart, though.

“Benji is in extremely good form. We want and have to win the Bundesliga game. But there’s also the aspect that he’s suspended for PSG and you can give rhythm to another player. We will decide that tomorrow,” said Nagelsmann.

If you want a more in depth look at the match, check out our Preview Podcast on Spotify or below: