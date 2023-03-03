Marc-André ter Stegen aiming to be Germany’s first-choice goalkeeper at Euro 2024

Since Bayern Munich and Germany goalkeeper Manuel Neuer is still in rehab following his injury, long time understudy Marc-André ter Stegen is in line to become the starter for Die Mannschaft as they host Euro 2024.

“Of course, that’s my goal. I want to be an important player in the national team,” Ter Stegen said (kicker via @iMiaSanMia). “In the end, it’s about performance principle — so I want to bring my performances and convince.”

Ter Stegen is doing his best to support Neuer in the meantime. “I texted him after his accident and he texted me back,” he recalled.

Ter Stegen wants to see Neuer regain his peak form when he’s finally cleared to play again. “I wish that for him because he’s simply a great goalkeeper,” the 30-year-old FC Barcelona goalkeeper said. “I hope he’ll have a good rehab and come back strong. I wish him that from a human side, but also as a footballer and colleague.”