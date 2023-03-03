Report: Bayern Munich could sell Marcel Sabitzer to Manchester United; Konrad Laimer deal close to finalized

Marcel Sabitzer has looked a revitalized midfielder ever since he was loaned out to Manchester United from Bayern Munich in the January transfer window. The Austrian international was never really able to get consistent runs in Julian Nagelsmann’s starting lineup selections and was playing significantly less than he thought he would when he joined Bayern from RB Leipzig the same summer Nagelsmann did. He’s made a total of 6 appearances for Erik ten Hag’s side since joining from Bayern, including a 21-minute shift in the EFL Cup final win over Newcastle at Wembley this past weekend.

Per new information from Sky Germany’s Florian Plettenberg, Manchester United is certainly open to the possibility of buying Sabitzer on a permanent basis from Bayern after his loan spell is over. For now, it’s a bit too early to start any sort of negotiations between the two clubs and Sabitzer’s representatives, but it is something that could definitely be on the cards. His agent had also recently confirmed that they are open to any and all possibilities come this summer when his loan spell with United ends.

If his tenure at United carries on the same way it’s started, it will only go on to increase Sabitzer’s market value. If he sees that he can get proper minutes with a club in the English Premier League, it would be hard to envision him choosing to stay at Bayern, should the club propose that this summer. It could be a financially enticing option for Bayern to instead recoup value for their €15m investment.

On the incomings side, Bayern has already had a verbal agreement in place for Konrad Laimer to join from Leipzig. Per Plettenberg, his medical and official signing is set to come in the “coming weeks.” He will be officially joining Bayern as a free agent since his contract with Leipzig expires this June and his imminent arrival at the club is likely something that Sabitzer saw as another roadblock in a pathway to get more minutes at Bayern. Laimer projects to compete with Joshua Kimmich, Leon Goretzka, and Ryan Gravenberch in the Bayern midfield next season.