Bayern Munich’s Linda Dallmann out for the season after syndesmosis tear

The Bayern Munich Frauen celebrated a big 2:0 win against Hoffenheim in the quarterfinals of the DFB Pokal, but the victory was overshadowed by a serious injury to team-stalwart Linda Dallmann. Dallmann had to leave the field just minutes before full time (87’) after suffering a high ankle sprain.

An examination on Wednesday in Munich revealed the diagnosis: Dallmann tore her left anterior syndesmosis ligament (FCBayern.com). She will undergo an operation on Friday, March 3. As the club itself acknowledged, “the diagnosis unfortunately means a premature end of the season for the twenty-eight year old.”

Dallmann is a starting forward for the Frauen and has accumulated 1383 minutes of playing time across competitions this season, not to mention 12 goals and 6 assists, making her the team’s most prolific scorer, even ahead of striker Lea Schüller (11 goals, 2 assists; counting only Bundesliga goals, Schüller has 7 to Dallmann’s 6).

The Frauen dominated Hoffenheim in the first half, but could not get a goal across the line. Lina Magull narrowly missed twice, Martina Tufeković hit the crossbar. The Frauen picked up right where they left off in the second half, and Maximiliane Rall at last broke the deadlock in the 68th minute, when a shot by Klara Bühl rebounded directly to her. Bühl herself added a second goal just under 10 minutes later, making the final score was 2:0.

The draw for the semifinals of the women’s DFB Pokal is scheduled for Sunday, March 5, at 5:15 pm local time.