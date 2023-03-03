Bayern Munich scoping highly-rated defender

According to a report from Turkish outlet Takvim (as captured by @iMiaSanMia), Bayern Munich could be eyeing Fenerbahce outside-back Ferdi Kadıoğlu:

Bayern scouts have been watching Fenerbahçe’s Ferdi Kadıoğlu (23), with Brighton and Dortmund also keeping tabs on the player. Kadıoğlu is a versatile full-back who can play either side of defense at wing-back and also in midfield. Fenerbahçe value him at around €20m.

The situation with the outside defensive positions at Bayern Munich is interesting, but it does seem doubtful that the club would be willing to spend another €20 million for another player on the depth chart.

As of now, Bayern Munich has Alphonso Davies (2025), Benjamin Pavard (2024), Noussair Mazraoui (2026), Josip Stanišić (2026), and the currently-injured Lucas Hernandez (2024), who can also slide out to left-back. In addition, Julian Nagelsmann has used a back three formation, which has featured both Kingsley Coman (2027) and Serge Gnabry (2026) at wing-back positions.

Bayern Munich also has Manchester City loanee Joao Cancelo in tow. Cancelo’s loan to Bayern will end in July.

Not everything is settled definitely at those positions, though. Pavard is seeking a permanent move to center-back, Hernandez is used primarily at center-back and will be returning from a major knee injury, and Gnabry is reportedly on thin ice at the club.

Should any movement happen to bring in Kadıoğlu or another outside defender, it can be assumed a couple of those aforementioned names will move on.