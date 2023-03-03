Bayern Munich’s Sadio Mane gushes about his new coach Julian Nagelsmann

Speaking to Sport Bild, as captured by @iMiaSanMia, Bayern Munich player Sadio Mane was asked about his relationship with head coach Julian Nagelsmann. Mane was Bayern’s star signing of the 2022 summer transfer window, arriving from Liverpool after a long, nerve wracking transfer saga. It was unclear if the move would eventually succeed.

But Mane always knew that he had Nagelsmann in his corner. “The coach was one of the biggest supporters of my transfer. He texted me very, very often. A good relationship with the players is important to Julian.”

A good relationship with his players has indeed been a cornerstone of Nagelsmann’s success so far as a coach, but Nagelsmann has several other qualities, as Mane concurs. “Julian has an incredible energy level and does everything for success. I love his hunger and desire for success. He has the quality to manage big teams.”

Not everybody agrees with the last sentence from the former Southampton player, but Nagelsmann will be happy to know that this star player is fully backing him.