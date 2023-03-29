Match awards from Bayern Munich’s UWCL defeat to Arsenal

Jersey Swap: Stina Blackstenius

The Swedish striker was a ghost as far as Bayern Munich’s backline was concerned. Charging down the left wing, or popping up right in front of goal — there never seemed to be anyone quite on top of their marking duties around her. Blackstenius scored a huge goal, the decisive one. But more than that it was that every time Arsenal FC threatened in the first half, she seemed to wander in uncontested to get a shot away.

In truth, any number of Arsenal players might have earned this, from Katie McCabe for her darting runs up the left flank to Frida Maanum for her golazzo par excellence. But from a purely Bayern perspective, nightmares of Blackstenius flashing unmarked in front of an open goal will linger for some time.

Der Kaiser: Glódís Perla Viggósdóttir

Bayern’s entire team didn’t really cover themselves in glory and the defense in particular had no easy task of it. Arsenal advanced attack after attack into the box and Bayern, structurally, didn’t appear to have an answer. We’ll give this one to Viggósdóttir for taking a powerful close-range shot full in the face — hopefully she’s okay! She finished with a clearance off the line and two blocks and won most of her aerial challenges.

Fußballgott: Lina Magull

Bayern’s midfield: where were they? It was a brutal look in the center of the park for both the players and the coach. Magull was more of an attacker than a midfielder but we’ll give it to her anyway. As industrious as ever, Magull earned clever fouls and did her best to put together attacks in transition. One such moment saw her charging clear and away on her own at the Arsenal defense. Might she have found the killer pass? We’ll never know because Lea Schüller was shoved down.

Der Bomber: Klara Bühl

None of Bayern’s attackers really had a chance to shine but Bühl might have come closest. The skillful winger carved out an inch of space in the box and fired a solid attempt at goal. Whether it would have been saved, we’ll never know — but it did require a rather desperate backheel intervention from an Arsenal defender to clear away. It was that sort of game for the Bayern attack: largely anonymous.

Meister of the Match: Mala Grohs

Grohs didn’t always look steady and comfortable but the rest of the defense left the Bayern keeper to be called upon again and again to make instant reaction saves. Grohs spared a disastrous first half from spiraling out of control and did her part by keeping a clean sheet in the second half, too. Arsenal could have completely run away with things and embarrassed Bayern deep into the turf if not for her interventions. As for getting beat on the opening goal — that really was a worldie, and Grohs did all she could:

WHAT A STUNNER BY FRIDA MAANUM TO LEVEL THE TIE UP FOR ARSENAL!!!



WATCH #UWCL LIVE NOW ⬇️

https://t.co/8tuXTubgjN

https://t.co/YlEs7drA2Z pic.twitter.com/p9q4xWIx5k — DAZN Football (@DAZNFootball) March 29, 2023

What did you think of our award selection? Who else deserves a shout? Let us know in the comments below!