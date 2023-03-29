Bayern Munich vs Arsenal: Women’s Champions League Quarter-Finals live blog

Bayern Munich hold a slim 1-0 lead from the first leg of their UEFA Women’s Champions League tie against Arsenal last week. Now, they travel to London in a bid to finish what they started and advance into the semis. Bayern are buoyed by a league win at the weekend over defending champions Wolfsburg, which has sent them to the top of the Frauen-Bundesliga.

DAZN has the game streaming live and for FREE! Watch here below or on Youtube, and tune in to the game thread with us below.

Lineups

Match Info

Location: London, England

Time: 12:00PM EST

TV/streaming: Free on YouTube

Tips for commenting:

