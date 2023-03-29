Report: Konrad Laimer still making plans for Bayern Munich transfer

One of the worst-kept secrets in all of football is that RB Leipzig midfielder Konrad Laimer will be moving to Bayern Munich during the summer transfer window.

However, some observers thought that Bayern Munich’s recent dismissal of Julian Nagelsmann might throw a wrench in the move. According to Sport Bild journalists Christian Falk and Tobi Altschäffl, however, Thomas Tuchel’s rise to power in Bavaria will not affect Laimer’s plans.

The Austrian star will still ink a deal with the Bavarians, but there is more to the story than first thought:

Konrad Laimer will be a Bayern player next season. He never doubted his decision after Nagelsmann’s dismissal. Laimer appreciates Nagelsmann, but he also knows that when the coach had to choose between him and (Marcel) Sabitzer in summer 2021, he picked Sabitzer.

The last part of that snippet was extremely interesting. Back in 2021, the Marcel Sabitzer transfer emerged from nowhere with little warning to fans. As it turns out, it appears that Bayern Munich might have had its choice of Sabitzer or Laimer — and Nagelsmann took Sabitzer.

Laimer, it seems, never forgot that.

In addition to the Sport Bild report, Fabrizio Romano chimed in as well:

No changes on Konrad Laimer deal. He will become FC Bayern player on a free transfer in July, pre-contract is already signed since January. #FCBayern



Thomas Tuchel, not changing the plans as all parties just wait for FC Bayern’s announcement. pic.twitter.com/GiwLXKUdHN — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) March 28, 2023