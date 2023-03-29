Report: Bayern Munich considering shock £50M move for Chelsea’s Mason Mount

According to a report from The Times (as captured by ESPN), Bayern Munich is considering a blockbuster transfer signing of Chelsea FC star Mason Mount.

Mount, who excelled under new Bayern Munich boss Thomas Tuchel, is expected to command a transfer fee of roughly €57 million, which would seem like a lot for the Bavarians to muster this summer.

Mount, who plays mostly as an attacking midfielder, does not exactly play a position where the Bavarians have a need. Regardless, here are the details of the report:

Bayern Munich are considering a swoop for Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount, reports the Times. The Bundesliga club are said to be keeping a close eye on the 24-year-old’s situation at Stamford Bridge, with hopes of being able to land him if the Blues fail to secure a contract extension. Mount will enter the final year of his deal in June, and with former Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel now in the dugout at Bayern, the Allianz Arena hierarchy would be willing to help set up a reunion. It is understood that Chelsea would still demand a fee of £50 million despite Mount’s contract winding down, with England international deemed to be a key player for Graham Potter’s side.

Tuchel will reportedly be given the same type of consultative role in transfer discussions that Julian Nagelsmann had. If he is allowed to submit a wish list, it can be assumed that Mount’s name would be on it. The question, however, is if the move would get support from anyone else on Säbener Straße?

Sport Bild’s Christian Falk does not think the club will immediately look at Mount, however.

Mason Mount @ChelseaFC was not an issue in the talks between Thomas Tuchel and @fcbayern. The new coach wants to get an overview of the squad first. The midfield in particular is more than adequate. For further transfers, players would first have to be sold @BILD_Sport — Christian Falk (@cfbayern) March 29, 2023

For what it’s worth, Bayern Munich had interest in Mount going back as a far as November of 2021. Hmmm....