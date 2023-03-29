 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Leon Goretzka’s injury reported to be “not serious”, but further tests await

It was only a matter of time before the injury gods struck again

By Frank Mo
Germany v Belgium - International Friendly Photo by Lars Baron/Getty Images

Germany’s 2-3 loss to Belgium wasn’t pretty to watch for fans of Die Mannschaft, but Bayern Munich fans would have been ripping their hair out in the 30th minute. Key player Leon Goretzka, who had started this game after being rested in the friendly against Peru, went down in the 30th minute and stayed down, eventually getting substituted by coach Hansi Flick.

With Leon Goretzka’s extensive injury history and a crucial top of the table clash in the Bundesliga against Borussia Dortmund less than a week away, Bayern fans will have been forgiven for panicking.

But a report from Florian Plettenberg, as captured by @iMiaSanMia, may provide some relief amongst the worry. The reporter stated that the situation doesn’t seem to be so bad and that Goretzka even wanted to keep playing the match. However, it is important to note that these are only the early tests and that there is no official diagnosis. Plettenberg even confirmed that further tests will be following.

In fact, Leon Goretzka himself confirmed after the game that he did take a knock, as @iMiaSanMia captured again, but claimed that he should be able to play on Saturday. Bayern will hope that he is right. And so does Flick:

