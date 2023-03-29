Niclas Füllkrug scores again for Germany in Belgium loss

Werder Bremen forward Niclas Füllkrug continues his brilliant scoring run for Germany’s men’s national team in a 2-3 defeat to Belgium. The Germans fell behind early and it was looking like Hansi Flick’s crew were in for a knockout, but Füllkrug’s well-taken penalty sparked a way back into the game.

In the end, it was not enough.

“Despite everything, we showed a good side of ourselves and proved our spirit, without getting our reward,” Füllkrug said after the match (via DFB.de). “We conceded the first [two] goals way too easily and too quickly. We got our chances against a top team after that, though.”

Füllkrug is still leading the way in the Bundesliga with fifteen goals and five assists this season. Could the 30-year-old, recently the subject of speculation about his future, find his way to another team in the summer transfer window? If he keeps up this kind of scoring form, don’t count it out. Though with Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting back in the fold, don’t expect him at Bayern Munich, either.