Former Bayern Munich coach Julian Nagelsmann linked to Chelsea FC

Thomas Tuchel has since replaced Julian Nagelsmann at Bayern Munich after the latter was unexpectedly sacked before the board could tell him themselves. In Tuchel, the former Borussia Dortmund, Chelsea FC, and Paris Saint-Germain tactician was available at this moment in time and Bayern pounced. Now, it looks like Nagelsmann could go to one of Tuchel’s old clubs.

As reported by Sky Sport “Deutschalnd” journo Florian Plettenberg and captured by @iMiaSanMia, the 35-year-old ex-Hoffenheim and Leipzig coach is being courted by the London Blues. However, the Chelsea board will not make a move immediately as they are still trying to back current coach Graham Potter, who took the title of world’s most expensive manager from Nagelsmann. Real Madrid and Tottenham Hotspur (whom Antonio Conte recently parted ways with) are also in the running for Nagelsmann’s signature.

Should Potter continue to make Chelsea look like their 2015/16 selves, the 2021 Champions League winners might make a move for the young German coach. It should also be noted that Chelsea is on Bayern’s side of the UCL bracket, which means if Chelsea defeat Real Madrid, a Nagelsmann-led Chelsea could face Bayern if Manchester City fail to beat the German champions. It could also be a Madrid team with Nagelsmann at the helm too.