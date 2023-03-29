Bavarian Podcast Works: Preview Show — Bayern Munich vs. Borussia Dortmund (Bundesliga)

Well, this is a hell of way for Thomas Tuchel to get his feet wet at Bayern Munich, huh?

Tuchel will lead the Bavarians against his old club — Borussia Dortmund — in a match that will have massive implications in the Bundesliga title race. Yes, this edition of Der Klassiker will have a championship look and feel, plus a lot of uncertainty from a Bayern Munich standpoint.

With BVB sitting atop the table, the Bavarians can ill-afford a loss. Here is what we have on tap for this episode:

A look at where each team sits in the table and their recent form.

Some thoughts about what kind of impact Tuchel can have in this match.

A complete guess at how Tuchel will line up and who might start.

A prediction on the match.

