Five Germany debuts highlights March international period

An early glimpse at the future stars of German football?

Germany v Peru - International Friendly Photo by Stuart Franklin/Getty Images

Five players made their Germany senior men’s national team debuts during this international period. Marius Wolf (Borussia Dortmund), Kevin Schade (Brentford on loan from SC Freiburg), Mergim Berisha (Augsburg), Josha Vagnomann (Stuttgart), and Felix Nmecha (Wolfsburg) took the first steps in their Germany careers after each being handed a debut by coach Hansi Flick.

Three of them (Wolf, Schade, and Berisha) made their debuts in the first game, a 2-0 victory over Peru, while the other two (Vagnomann and Nmecha) debuted in the 2-3 loss to Belgium.

With Wolf and Vagnomann, Flick is trying out two new faces at the revolving door that is Germany’s right-back position. Nmecha got an extended run out in midfield after Florian Wirtz and Leon Goretzka came off in the first half against Belgium, while Berisha offers a tantalizing new option in the forward line. Schade, too, offered a bright and energetic performance, combining with Berisha to conjure up a beautiful team assist for Bayern Munich’s Serge Gnabry.

Which of these faces will stick around and become integral to Germany’s EURO 2024 hopes?

