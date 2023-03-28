Germany vs Belgium: Lineups are out! It’s a 4-2-2-2, Fullkrug, Gnabry and Werner all start!

One hour until kickoff: We have lineups! Hansi Flick continues with his 4-2-2-2 formation.

Germany XI against Belgium:



ter Stegen -

Wolf, Ginter, Kehrer, Raum -

Kimmich ©, Goretzka -

Gnabry, Wirtz -

Füllkrug, Werner #GERBEL pic.twitter.com/WbCXdN0NvA — Bayern & Germany (@iMiaSanMia) March 28, 2023

So Germany won the first game of the international break 2-0. Only one Bayern Munich player started in that one, so Hansi Flick kept his promise to experiment with new players in these friendlies.

Against Belgium we expect more of the same, with Serge Gnabry set to replace Kai Havertz and Thilo Kehrer replacing Nico Schlotterbeck. A few more changes are also expected, possibly in midfield and on the wings.

As Germany look forward to Euro 2024, these games will be crucial to help Hansi identify the system and tactics that best suits this group of players. Hopefully, the progress remains constant.

Match Info

Location: RheinEnergieSTADION, Cologne, Germany

Time: 8:45 pm local time, 2:45 pm EST

TV/streaming: Find Your Country

