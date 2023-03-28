Germany coach Hansi Flick planning changes for Belgium tilt

After an up-and-down 2-0 win over Peru, former Bayern Munich boss and current Germany manager Hansi Flick is planning changes to his lineup.

What we know as this point is that Chelsea FC’s Kai Havertz and Borussia Dortmund’s Nico Schlotterbeck will hit the bench in favor of Bayern Munich’s Serge Gnabry and West Ham’s Thilo Kehrer.

(Sound of Germany fans collectively groaning)

Here is what @iMiaSanMia captured from Flick’s press conference:

Hansi Flick confirms Serge Gnabry will start instead of Havertz against Belgium tomorrow. Thilo Kehrer will replace Schlotterbeck at centre-back. Otherwise, Flick says ‘there will be another one or two changes on the lineup’ that faced Peru.

One thing Flick will not do is give Bayern Munich or Borussia Dortmund any extra time off ahead of the blockbuster Bundesliga match-up this weekend between the two powers.

“The most important thing for us is that no one gets injured. But we haven’t made a precise plan as to who will play how many minutes. If someone is tired, he can tell us, but Bayern and BVB players are used to playing every four days,” said Flick.

Regardless, Flick will attempt to get a win against a dangerous Belgium squad.

“They have a new coach, a new spirit and outstanding players. They are a team that can defend very compactly, but of course also convincing offensively. They are one of the best teams around, so it’s a good opponent for us to measure ourselves against,” Flick remarked.