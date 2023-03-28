Daily Schmankerl: Bayern Munich, FC Barcelona battling for Irish sensation?; Bayern out on Chelsea’s Kai Havertz?; Real Madrid the next home for Juventus star?; Is Manchester City laying the groundwork with Josko Gvardiol?; and MORE!

Bayern Munich and FC Barcelona are the latest clubs who have expressed interest in 18-year-old Irish forward Evan Ferguson. The Brighton and Hove Albion attacker is opening eyes all over Europe:

Bayern Munich and Barcelona have joined the lengthy list of clubs scouting Republic of Ireland forward Evan Ferguson, 90min understands. (Ferguson)’s form has, as expected, caught the eye of a number of Europe’s top clubs. 90min understands that Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich are the latest of these clubs to scout Ferguson, watching the forward’s impressive Ireland debut at the Aviva on Wednesday. Along with Bayern, SSC Napoli and Barcelona have also watched Ferguson, with sources close to Barca telling 90min that the club see him as a “player of huge potential.” There’s plenty of Premier League interest too. Chelsea, Newcastle United and Liverpool have all scouted the Irish striker - the latter of which have been aware of Ferguson since his breakthrough at Bohemians when he was just 16 years old - while Manchester United have kept an eye on Ferguson and his compatriot Andy Moran’s progress throughout this season. Moran - another Irish youngster - has been restricted to under-23 football for most of the season but could be set for a breakthrough into the Brighton first-team in the near future. Despite the huge amount of interest, 90min understands that Ferguson isn’t in a hurry to leave Brighton. The forward is very happy at the club and is in line for a new, much improved, contract at the Amex Stadium.

Standing at 6’2” (1.88m), Ferguson fits the “target man” mold that Bayern Munich seems to prefer for its strikers. The Irish lad is valued at €10 million on Transfermarkt, so if the Bavarians get serious, it would be a relatively low cost move.

Real Madrid has a different striker on its radar...one a little more well-known and established: Juventus star Dusan Vlahovic. The Serbian is considered to be expensive, but attainable:

Real Madrid is looking for a striker for next season. They want another ‘9’ who can play alongside Benzema and give him rest, and the chosen one could be Vlahovic. The Serbian was already on the Madrid team’s agenda when he was at Fiorentina. He was one of the most impressive attackers, with a great hunger and eye for goal. However, Juventus stepped up in the winter transfer window and managed to secure his services. They avoided a soap opera, giving a blow on the table with a big move. But things have not turned out as expected at Juventus. In addition to the problems off the pitch, with investigations and sanctions, there have been problems on the pitch.

Alert! Alert! Manchester City coach Pep Guardiola is tampering!!! Lock him up — preferably before April 11th:

Gvardiol: “I congratulated Pep Guardiola — he threw a few words at me. But I will keep them to myself”, tells Net HR #MCFC



“My future? RB Leipzig is not interested in selling me this summer, there is no point in talking about anything else”. pic.twitter.com/CTEH9BoCYX — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) March 27, 2023

According to Sky Sport journalist Florian Plettenberg, Chelsea FC star Kai Havertz still will not move to Bayern Munich, despite having a backer in new coach Thomas Tuchel:

Despite the good relationship between Thomas Tuchel and Kai Havertz — and although the German international would like to leave Chelsea in the summer, Havertz is no topic for FC Bayern. He won’t be moving to Munich.

I still think that Havertz could eventually become appealing to Bayern Munich, but timing does not appear to be right for a move — unless Tuchel starts throwing his weight around.

Borussia Mönchengladbach midfielder Manu Koné was recently informed that Paris Saint-Germain might be interested in him, but the youngster is being level-headed about things. If he moves on from Gladbach, it will have to be a club that will have ample playing time for him:

Manu Koné: “Interest of PSG? You know that I am Parisien, I was born and trained here. There is a logical link”, told Le Parisien #PSG



“But whether it's Paris or another club doesn't matter to me. I just want to play. If I have to leave, I'll think about playing as priority”. pic.twitter.com/ZJdzEu5Yfz — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) March 27, 2023

FC Barcelona seems ready to sell of Sergino Dest permanently:

Barcelona are looking to sell right-back Sergino Dest, who is attracting interest from clubs in the Premier League, Bundesliga and Ligue 1, as well as elsewhere in La Liga, 90min understands. Barça had enough faith in Dest’s potential that they were willing to pay an initial €21m plus up to €5m in add-ons for the Dutch-born United States international after only 38 senior games for Ajax. But after just two seasons at Camp Nou, the Catalan hierarchy sent him on loan to AC Milan for the duration of the current campaign. That deal includes an option for the Rossoneri to make it permanent for €20m, but it isn’t set to be triggered after only two Serie A starts. Even before a build up of recent injury and fitness problems that means he hasn’t played since January, the 22-year-old had largely been a back-up player coming off the bench. But given his age and continued long-term potential, there is no shortage of suitors all considering whether an approach and a fresh start could reignite his career.

At this stage, it is doubtful that Bayern Munich will seek to get back into the bidding for Dest, who once narrowed his transfer choices to Barca and Bayern before moving to Catalonia.

