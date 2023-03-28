Joshua Kimmich: Bayern Munich “didn't win enough games” and let Julian Nagelsmann down

Bayern Munich’s decision to suddenly axe now former head coach Julian Nagelmann during the international break has made a massive splash at the club. To many, it’s unbelievable that a coach of a side still fighting to win all three competitions would be unceremoniously dumped to the wayside and so people have tried to come up with more reasons for this sacking. One suspicion many have is that Nagelsmann lost the dressing room.

But Joshua Kimmich does not believe that to be the case. Speaking to journalist Manuel Bonke, as captured by @iMiaSanMia, he finds the reason for Nagelsmann’s sacking to be much simpler. “No, the reasons are that we didn’t win enough games and weren’t successful enough. We’re still in all competitions but we didn’t perform really well especially in the Bundesliga. We won only 5 games out of 10. But I can say that he didn’t lose the dressing room.”

Kimmich, of course, has been at the club since 2015 and has seen many coaches leave. He was there when the likes of Pep Guardiola, Carlo Ancelotti, Niko Kovac, Hansi Flick left the club. So he knows what an upset dressing room is like. “I’ve already been through a few coaching changes — there was nothing to indicate internally that he lost the dressing room or that players are unhappy. We all were surprised.”

Is there another reason as to why Nagelsmann was sacked? Or is there just nothing else to the story? Who knows if we’ll ever find out.

