Bayern Munich Alumni: Mario Götze deftly sidesteps Manuel Neuer vs. Marc-André ter Stegen debate

Former Bayern Munich attacker Mario Götze was called to Germany’s national team camp and almost immediately was put in the awkward position of having to answer a Manuel Neuer vs. Marc-André ter Stegen question.

Götze was asked who is harder to score against in training — Neuer or Ter Stegen. Predictably, Götze had a laugh, played coy, and then thoroughly avoided the question.

“It’s now harder against ter Stegen.. No, no, they are both world-class goalkeepers, I’ve known them both for a long time and have had very, very good experiences with both of them,” said Götze (as captured by @iMiaSanMia). “I also played very successfully with Manu in the national team. The same goes for Marc. It’s difficult to compare, both are different goalkeepers but both are world class.”

While there might be a lot of serious analysis going on during Germany’s camp this week, there was zero chance Götze was going to open that can of worms with any type of deep dive into goalkeeping styles.