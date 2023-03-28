Germany Watch: Hansi Flick reacts to Mesut Özil calling it a career

At 34-years-old, Mesut Özil has called it a career.

The German star, who won the 2014 World Cup, has scuffled for the past five seasons, but leaves behind a very illustrious and decorated career that saw him placed among the top players in the game during his peak.

Injuries, however, have taken their toll and the attacking midfielder has retired:

Current Germany boss Hansi Flick reflected on Özil’s retirement and acknowledged that Özil was a key player in helping shape a successful generation of German internationals.

“Mesut Özil was one of our incredible players. At the peak of his career, he was one of the best footballers in the world. He helped shape the national team for almost a decade,” Flick told the DFB (as captured by @iMiaSanMia). “The highlight was winning the world cup in 2014, to which he made a crucial contribution. I really enjoyed working with him, he had exceptional ability, his technique and vision were outstanding. All of us at the national team wish him and his family all the best in his future.”

Özil has stints with Schalke 04, Werder Bremen, Real Madrid, Arsenal FC, Fenerbahçe, and İstanbul Başakşehir during his career.