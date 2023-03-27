Report: Bayern Munich closely monitoring FC Barcelona starlet Gavi

According to a report from Sky Sport journalist Florian Plettenberg (as captured by @iMiaSanMia), Bayern Munich is still keeping a very close eye on FC Barcelona midfielder Gavi.

Gavi, of course, is currently in limbo with Barca because of a player registration issue, which we covered here. Almost immediately, there was speculation that Bayern Munich would have interest in the 18-year-old.

Now, it appears that the Bavarians are going to at least monitor what is happening and perhaps be ready to make a move if it looks like FC Barcelona cannot get the issue resolved:

Bayern like Gavi and are following the development of the recent legal problems over his Barcelona contract. There are currently no concrete negotiations, but Bayern are definitely watching the situation.

Thomas Tuchel definitely adds a wrinkle into this scenario as it is still unclear how much of a need there might be for a player like Gavi within his plans. Joshua Kimmich, Leon Goretzka, Marcel Sabitzer, and Ryan Gravenberch are all set to be on Bayern Munich’s roster next season, while Konrad Laimer is also expected to join the mix. Sabitzer is expected to be sold off, but it is uncertain if Bayern Munich would get serious enough about a pursuit of Gavi to bring him into that positional group.