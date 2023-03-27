New Bayern Munich boss Thomas Tuchel plans player talks starting Tuesday

Bayern Munich coach Thomas Tuchel is eager to get started and according a report from Sport1, the new boss will begin meeting with some of the established veterans who are not with their respective international teams.

Tuchel could have sessions with players like Thomas Müller, Jamal Musiala or Leroy Sané on his agenda:

According to SPORT1 information, Tuchel will start on the training ground with the remaining players who are not on an international trip on Tuesday at 11 a.m. The new FCB coach then only has a core squad available. Because of the international break, only a few established professionals such as Thomas Müller, Jamal Musiala or Leroy Sané are available. According to SPORT1 information, Tuchel will already hold the first one-on-one talks with the remaining professionals on Monday. The German national team with Munich’s Joshua Kimmich, Leon Goretzka and Serge Gnabry will play against Belgium in Cologne on Tuesday. All Bayern pros will probably only be able to gather Tuchel around the day before the cracker against Borussia Dortmund.

Tuchel won’t have a lot of time to impact the squad as Bayern Munich is set to face off with Borussia Dortmund on Saturday in a match that could determine the Bundesliga champion.

No pressure, Thomas.