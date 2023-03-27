 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
A House Divided? Report says Bayern Munich squad was not on aligned on support of Julian Nagelsmann

According to a report from Bild (as captured by @iMiaSanMia), Bayern Munich’s locker room did not stand in a united front when it came down to supporting Julian Nagelsmann. An observer might even say there were pro-and-anti-Nagelsmann factions forming within the clubhouse.

What camp some players fell into might surprise you — especially Jamal Musiala:

Manuel Neuer and Sven Ulreich were against Nagelsmann (due to Toni Tapalović’s dismissal). In addition, (Serge) Gnabry, (Leroy) Sané, (Jamal) Musiala, (Joao) Cancelo and (Sadio) Mané were ‘not Nagelsmann fans.’ Thomas Müller was considered neutral.

(Joshua) Kimmich and (Leon) Goretzka were Nagelsmann’s biggest supporters in the dressing room. Players like (Matthijs) De Ligt, (Dayot) Upamecano and (Benjamin) Pavard also were Nagelsmann fans.

Müller being “neutral” was certainly...something, but it was easy to see why players might have felt the wat they did. Goretzka being “pro-Nagelsmann” was a mild surprise as there was a tiff about playing time in the Hinrunde, but it proved to be nothing major.

Musiala, though...that was a shocker. The phenom appeared to be the apple of Nagelsmann’s eye, but the feelings might not have been reciprocated per Bild.

