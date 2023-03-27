Filed under: Bavarian Podcast Works

Bavarian Podcast Works S5 E39: Reflections on the sacking of Julian Nagelsmann by Bayern Munich and the hiring of Thomas Tuchel, a look ahead to Borussia Dortmund, a word on Germany and more!

Marcus and Samrin discuss their (rational) views on the sacking of coach Julian Nagelsmann and dive deeper into how Bayern Munich is run as an institution overall.