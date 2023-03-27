Bavarian Podcast Works S5 E39: Reflections on the sacking of Julian Nagelsmann by Bayern Munich and the hiring of Thomas Tuchel, a look ahead to Borussia Dortmund, a word on Germany and more!

Bayern Munich has entered unsteady ground with a coaching change so late in the season. Marcus and Samrin take up the coaching appointment and discuss many aspects of it as well as what the season might look like moving forward.
- What Marcus thinks of Julian Nagelsmann’s fashion sense!
- Did Nagelsmann have the right attitude throughout his time at Bayern?
- Did the team actually progress under Nagelsmann?
- What is the right way to run a club like Bayern Munich?
- How the sacking of Nagelsmann impacts the positions of Oliver Kahn and Hasan Salihamidzic
- Thoughts on the aftermath of the Bayer Leverkusen match
- Was the decision to fire Nagelsmann the correct one?
- What does success mean when it comes to comes to Thomas Tuchel?
- Is Tuchel the answer for Bayern? Does he have the nous to handle the personalities at Bayern, both in the dressing room and the on the pitch?
- How will Tuchel’s hiring impact player morale?
- Where we think Germany stands ahead of the Euros
- How might the team react to the coaching situation against Borussia Dortmund
- A word on the Frauen topping the table and on women’s football in general
- A discussion on the quality of the Bundesliga and whether that has led to a more competitive league season
- Marcus’s belief in Joachim Löw
- Marcus underestimates Niklas Füllkrug!
- A lot of references to INNN!
