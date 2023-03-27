Daily Schmankerl: Bayern Munich to get hefty fee for Julian Nagelsmann? Will Tottenham pay it?; Could Thomas Tuchel bring back Marcel Sabitzer?; Manchester City poised to give Erling Haaland huge raise; Real Madrid pulls out on Florian Wirtz; & MORE!

Bayern Munich famously (or infamously) paid RB Leipzig a lot of money (€25 Million or so, though a portion of that may now be moot) for the right to bring in Julian Nagelsmann.

Now, the club will see to get back some of that loot should another club seek to ink Nagelsmann before the summer:

If a club wants to appoint Julian Nagelsmann before the summer, they would have to pay a fee to Bayern.

It seems like a no-brainer for everyone to wait until Nagelsmann will not have a cost associated with him. However, some club could get desperate for its “next man up” and perhaps, Bayern Munich could recoup even a little of what it originally paid for Nagelsmann.

Could there already be a taker in England???

Official: Antonio Conte and Tottenham part ways by mutual consent — he’s no longer the coach ⚪️ #THFC



Following the departure of Conte, Cristian Stellini will manage Tottenham Hotspur untill the end of the season. Ryan Mason will also be assistant. pic.twitter.com/N8RN38a39n — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) March 26, 2023

According to Fabrizio Romano, the Bayern Munich loanee is content to leave the club, but there is a chance that Thomas Tuchel could have different plans for the Austrian star.

With his loan going swimmingly at Manchester United, Sabitzer is definitely opening eyes and could soon start to draw interest from other clubs. However, now Sabitzer will have to meet with Tuchel to see if the new boss has plans for him:

Marcel Sabitzer, very happy with Man United experience — player would be happy to stay with ten Hag. #MUFC



Loan deal doesn’t include buy option, it will be up to Bayern… and Tuchel now.



His Bayern chapter was already closed with Nagelsmann.



Decision time around May/June. pic.twitter.com/4tTAYSPmDc — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) March 26, 2023

It is the Wild West for squad planning now. The loanees needs to figure out where they fit. Bayern Munich’s target list now has to be scrapped and get a re-do.

For Sabitzer, a key part of his status will probably come down to whether or not Konrad Laimer still makes the move to Bayern Munich. Early report indicate that Laimer will still transfer to Bayern Munich, but nothing is a sure thing at the moment.

With his performances for Manchester United and recently for Austria, Sabitzer is setting himself up nicely to have options.

Bayern Munich might be on a break, but BFW has plenty of hot topics — and maybe some hot takes — to chatter about.

Join us for this week’s Weekend Warm-up podcast, where we have a ton of good discussion points on the agenda, including:

Why Bayern Munich should extend the contract of Benjamin Pavard,

Germany’s squad selections and why this was a necessity for Hansi Flick.

FC Barcelona might sell Robert Lewandowski...would you bring him back?

The acquisition of Sadio Mané was heralded during the summer, but there were always some reasons to think it would not be a perfect fit. Has he been successful? Is it fair to assess him at this point? Would you make the move again?

Take an inside look at Thomas Tuchel’s first day on the job:

Former Borussia Dortmund star Erling Haaland seems to already be ready for a pay increase at Manchester City:

Since moving to Manchester City, Erling Haaland has smashed one record after the other. Therefore, according to information from the Mirror , the Citizens are apparently preparing a new contract for the Norwegian, which should make him the highest-paid player in the Premier League. In his current contract, which runs until 2027, Haaland earns 375,000 euros per week. This means he is already one of the top earners in the squad alongside Kevin De Bruyne. With his new contract, Haaland would earn an incredible 570,000 euros per week - the contract period is also to be extended by twelve months, i.e. until 2028. The reason for the premature extension of the contract are statements by the player’s advisor Rafaela Pimenta, who repeatedly associates the exceptional striker with a move to Real Madrid: “There is the Premier League and there is Real Madrid. Real Madrid has something of its own that makes it a dreamland for players. Madrid keeps that magic going. They don’t have the league competition every week, but they have the Champions League.”

That is just a massive amount of money.

So this came out of nowhere and we just HAD to react to it. Bayern Munich have decided to sack Julian Nagelsmann with immediate effect, and former Chelsea and BVB coach Thomas Tuchel is set to be named his successor. This is an insane set of developments, especially given the timing during an international break and with the game vs Borussia Dortmund coming right after.

In this special edition reaction (or rant) episode, INNN and Schnitzel talk about the following:

The strange timing of the decision.

Arguing back and forth about Nagelsmann’s record and the decision to sack him.

Can Thomas Tuchel get Bayern on track before facing BVB and Manchester City?

What criteria does Tuchel need to fulfill to be a success at Bayern?

What happens to the board if Tuchel can’t hack it?

And arguments. Lots and lots of arguments. Especially about the DFB Pokal for some reason.

Real Madrid and FC Barcelona emerged as two of the leaders to eventually acquire Bayer Leverkusen ace Florian Wirtz. Now, though, Los Blancos could be ghosting the pursuit:

Real Madrid will not sign Florian Wirtz this summer, with the 19-year-old German prodigy reportedly dreaming of joining Barcelona. According to a report by Spanish outlet Defensa Central, Florian Wirtz will unlikely join Real Madrid. The reigning La Liga champions have ruled out signing the 19-year-old prodigy. And the Bayer Leverkusen midfielder dreams of joining Barcelona when he leaves the Bundesliga club. Real Madrid will lay down a succession plan for Luka Modric and Toni Kroos this year. The two veteran midfielders are approaching the end of their glittering careers. And while they might hang on for another season, the Merengues must plan for life after the duo. Several players have thus emerged on Real Madrid’s radar, with Jude Bellingham the priority target. But Wirtz has also popped up as a viable target for Real Madrid. But the reigning La Liga champions have now ruled out a summer move for the 19-year-old prodigy. That is because the youngster dreams of joining Barcelona when he leaves Bayer Leverkusen.

Inter Milan could be looking bring in Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang from Chelsea FC: