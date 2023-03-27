Bayern Munich’s Leroy Sané trained in England over international break

Most of Bayern’s Germany contingent is with the national team this international break, though a few of the top stars have been given a rest by Hansi Flick. Among them are veterans Thomas Müller and Leroy Sané. In the wake of Julian Nagelsmann’s shock sacking and the arrival of ex-Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel, this might have been a chance to get up to speed quickly. But a break is still a break, and Sané apparently spent the first part of the international period in England.

In a report from Bild (as captured by @iMiaSanMia), Sané is said to have traveled to London and has been “commuting” between his home base of Bayern Munich and London and Manchester “for weeks” already. While away, he’s reportedly trained individually.

Bild has offered as reason for this commute that Sané’s partner doesn’t want to live in Munich any more, leaving Sané feeling lonely in Germany. Sport1’s Kerry Hau elaborated, however, that actually Sané’s Grünwald home has simply been undergoing repair work for several weeks and the relocation for his family is temporary. Hau’s report, which seems far more likely to be sourced rather than speculation, adds that Sané has been staying in a hotel in the interim while on Bayern duty.

In any case, it’s tough to be away from partner and kids while on the job. The Bild report describes his request as an “urgent” one that was “generously” granted by the club. Hau adds that now former coach Julian Nagelsmann approved the visit after the Leverkusen game, and that he'll be back on Monday.

Footballing superstar or not, family should always come first. So above all, it’s good to see that Sané has a chance to spend some extended time with his.