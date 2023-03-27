Bayern Munich climb atop Frauen-Bundesliga table with dramatic Wolfsburg win

Bayern Munich have done it! The Frauen team passed the second of a trifecta of huge tests, beating now former league leaders VfL Wolfsburg to claim top spot in the Frauen-Bundesliga table. This comes days after triumphing 1-0 in the first leg of the Champions League quarter-finals against Arsenal FC. Highlights below:

While the Bavarians had an uneven game against Arsenal, this was a thoroughly impressive performance. The scoreline will not overly flatter — the lone goal coming in the 84th minute through a penalty from Georgia Stanway — but other stats tell a different story. Bayern out-shot Wolfsburg 17-11, with 5 on target compared to 3, and had a 58-42% edge in possession. These are numbers that make them look more than equals to the defending champs, who have run roughshod over the league. Bayern threatened, threatened, and threatened again, and in the end got their just rewards.

With the result, Bayern stand at an incredible 4 goals conceded in the league, having played both their matches against Wolfsburg. At 14-1-1, the Bavarians have edged one point clear of Wolfsburg in their first real claim to the #1 spot in the table.

The next test comes soon enough. Bayern Frauen face Arsenal on Wednesday. And then Wolfsburg, again, on April 15.