Bayern Munich players say thank you and goodbye to Julian Nagelsmann

It’s done; Julian Nagelsmann is no longer the coach of Bayern Munich. He has been replaced by Thomas Tuchel.

Despite the rumors of team members supposedly being against the manager, a few players have come out to express gratitude for the 35-year-old’s work in just under two years as Bayern coach. Let’s see what they had to say.

Benjamin Pavard (benpavard 21 via Instagram Stories)

Thanks for the ride coach, wishing you the best!

Leon Goretzka (leon_goretzka)

Thank you very much for your cooperation. A cooperation that has always been characterized by trust, fun, and mutual appreciation. You are a great person and coach to whom we all wish from the bottom of our hearts only the very best. It’s up to us to complete your work successfully. Thanks for everything!

Dayot Upamecano (upamecano via Instagram Stories)

Thank you for everything coach! I wish you the best for the future!

Matthijs de Ligt (mdeligt_)

Matthijs de Ligt on Instagram pic.twitter.com/cgtFXdUKLV — Bayern & Germany (@iMiaSanMia) March 25, 2023

Leroy Sané (leroysane)

Leroy Sané on Instagram pic.twitter.com/BEMcwbpomf — Bayern & Germany (@iMiaSanMia) March 25, 2023

Jamal Musiala (jamalmusiala10 via Instagram Stories)

Jamal Musiala on Instagram pic.twitter.com/W5or9Am9ID — Bayern & Germany (@iMiaSanMia) March 25, 2023

Thomas Müller (esmuellert via Instagram Stories)

Thomas Müller thanks Julian Nagelsmann and his staff and wishes him the best pic.twitter.com/HNiA96V4FR — Bayern & Germany (@iMiaSanMia) March 26, 2023