Germany 2 - 0 Peru: Bild player ratings

The era for experimentation has begun. In Germany’s first match since their disappointing exit at the 2022 FIFA Men’s World Cup, coach Hansi Flick tried out different players and formations and emerged with a 2-0 win over Peru.
Here’s how Bild rated the proceedings:
Germany 2:0 Peru | Player ratings [@BILDamSONNTAG] pic.twitter.com/jE5xUdafPd— Bayern & Germany (@iMiaSanMia) March 25, 2023
- What a game for Werder Bremen’s Niclas Füllkrug, eh? His two goals were as emphatic a set of box striker goals as you’ll see and a convincing argument for his continued inclusion in Flick’s XI.
- In a tale of contrasts up front, is there anything that can revive Timo Werner’s woeful shooting form? Scuffs, misses, even a sweet half-shot, half-cross delivery from Marius Wolf in the first half that he might’ve latched onto at the far post had he been determined to make the run. As usual there’s more to Timo than just the finishing, but when will he find the finishing?
- Borussia Dortmund’s starting trio all made good impressions: Emre Can, Nico Schlotterbeck, and Marius Wolf earning 2’s each. Wolf deserves particular mention for his terrific assist, but also, how about a starting look for defensive midfielder Can in midfield next to Bayern Munich’s Joshua Kimmich?
- Chelsea FC’s Kai Havertz looks hard done by here given his assist. Maybe for his penalty miss? His failure to find Wolf overlapping later in the first half on a breakaway, though...another of Thomas Tuchel’s former Blues players who has another gear he needs to find.
- What happened in that second half? Sure felt like more goals ought to have come. At least Bayern’s Serge Gnabry made an extremely memorable volley that lashed against the crossbar.
Loading comments...