Bayern Munich players shocked at Nagelsmann’s dismissal, suggestive of a ‘lack of heart’ from the board

Bayern Munich shocked the world during the international break (how surprising) with news of head coach Julian Nagelsmann’s firing. The move seemed to have caught both the players and the fans off-guard, with German National Team head coach Hansi Flick and the German Bayern contingent both surprised by the news.

In recent interviews with ZDF (via @manu_bonke and @domvisch) captured by @iMiasanmia, Bayern’s midfield duo Joshua Kimmich and Leon Goretzka chimed in with their thoughts on the dismissal, and how it had caught them completely off guard. Kimmich minced no words saying, “That’s how this business is: little love, little heart. We have to learn to deal with it and live with the decision.” This is in line with what the majority of the fanbase probably feels regarding the way the management went about the coach’s firing.

Leon Goretzka indicated that he was deeply affected by the change. “I would be lying if I said the last few days hadn’t affected me. It was extremely difficult. We’ve had a very close relationship with Julian.” He then added, “I probably saw him more than my family. It was a shock!”

Joshua Kimmich then went on to state that “[the players] were all surprised”, and was also critical of the team’s performance, hinting that the players perhaps let the coach down: “A coaching change is always disappointing because it means we players screwed up, didn’t perform consistently, and didn’t bring results. If we did, the change of coach wouldn’t have happened”.

Despite having heard similar statements from Bayern players in the past, it sure feels like no firing has had a similar emotional impact on this group of players. It certainly seems like they’re not too happy about the current situation, and that the coach would be missed, at least in the short term until Bayern resumes its campaign.

Whether new head coach Thomas Tuchel will be able to build a good rapport with the players and develop a similar atmosphere (or something better) remains to be seen.

