Daily Schmankerl: The aftermath of Germany vs. Peru; Thomas Tuchel poised to bring Tottenham Hotspur’s Harry Kane to Bayern Munich?; Tuchel wants four Chelsea players for Bayern?; and MORE!

Germany met up with Peru in a friendly that was, well, good enough. While not dominant, it was a step in the right direction, though I will say I feel like Germany should be pouring in at least four or five goals against Peru.

Let’s get down to it:

Though I went against the grain of what was being reported for my predicted lineup, it did fall exactly as Bild and kicker said it would:

The 4-2-2-2 was not spectacular on the day, but it does have some potential for Germany. The players did not look fully in synch or even aware of what they should be doing at times, but this was a new formation stacked with a lot of parts that had not played together much. Knowing all of that, I expected some scuffling (maybe not as much as we saw, though).

Niclas Füllkrug just keeps producing. I still do not understand why Bayern Munich wouldn’t get a player who is likely available and attainable. When he’s surrounded by talent like he is with Germany, he gets the job done. Imagine what he could do with all of Bayern Munich’s stars setting him up and creating chances.

The backline was very good. Nico Schlotterbeck and Marius Wolf were extremely solid and David Raum and Matthias Ginter held their own. I don’t want to overreact too much, but it was a good performance.

I thought Serge Gnabry put in a good shift.

Overall, I find it hard to dive too much into this match. It’s a game that Germany should have won anyway — even with a case of new faces, playing a new formation. Was it good enough to think Germany is back in the realm of other world powers? No, not a chance. It was, however, a solid baby step toward getting a foundation set for the Euro 2024 competition.

Was Bayern Munich’s key to obtaining Tottenham Hotspur star Harry Kane, the hiring of Thomas Tuchel? Goal captured a report from Sport Bild’s Christian Falk that seems to indicate as much:

New Bayern Munich boss Thomas Tuchel can play a major part in helping the club land transfer target Harry Kane this summer, according to reports. WHAT HAPPENED? Bayern’s chances of landing Kane received a major boost, according to German football journalist Christian Falk, with the Tottenham striker’s future once again up in the air ahead of the summer transfer window. It’s claimed “the chance to get Kane in is bigger now that Tuchel has joined”, with Spurs expected to demand in excess of £100 million ($122m) for the England captain. THE BIGGER PICTURE: Tuchel was appointed on March 24 to replace Julian Nagelsmann at Bayern, with the club currently second in the Bundesliga, trailing Borussia Dortmund – who they face in a week’s time – by a solitary point. Tuchel faced Kane numerous times during his spell in charge of Chelsea, and Falk predicts “there will be something in the summer now” regarding Bayern and a move for the England captain. AND WHAT’S MORE: Kane, who missed out on a bumper move to Manchester City in the summer of 2021 has been heavily linked with Manchester United, as well as Real Madrid and Bayern. He will turn 30 in July and could seek a move if Spurs miss out on Champions League qualification.

As much as a I have downplayed this rumor, I legitimately feel like I have no idea how the summer transfer window will go now. While I am still extremely skeptical that Kane would move to Germany, the whole situation seems wide open for what happens moving forward with Thomas Tuchel in charge.

Okay, this is getting absurd, but let’s roll with it: Thomas Tuchel could want to bring as many as four of his former Chelsea FC players to Bayern Munich, including Mason Mount, Edouard Mendy, Christian Pulisic and Kai Havertz:

Aside from Mount, the Daily Express believe Tuchel could order moves for fellow Chelsea stars Edouard Mendy, Christian Pulisic and Kai Havertz. The trio were signed for £22m, £58m and £71m (including future add-ons) respectively. Mendy has fallen behind Kepa Arrizabalaga in Potter’s pecking order this term, though was always the No 1 under Tuchel. Bayern have German legend Manuel Neuer in their ranks, though he’s now 36 and a succession plan must be put in place sooner rather than later. The January arrival of reliable Bundesliga stopper Yann Sommer from Monchengladbach may complicate a Mendy move.

Well, this would be one way of my prediction on Havertz from January coming to fruition. I’ve always been a proponent of Pulisic at Bayern (PENNSYLVANIA REPRESENT!), but for even one of these moves to happen (plus Kane!), there would have to be an exodus of at least three or four Bayern Munich players.

It is not just those players, however. Calciomercato (per 90Min.com) is reporting that Tuchel has one other player on his radar:

New Bayern Munich boss Thomas Tuchel will look to reunite with Chelsea duo Mateo Kovacic and Edouard Mendy when the summer window rolls around.

Former Bayern Munich manager Julian Nagelsmann (still feels weird) will take some time to figure things out before deciding on what is next for him:

According to Sky Sports, Julian Nagelsmann is open to speaking to Tottenham about taking the Spurs job. However, he may not be keen to take the role immediately. Indeed, according to Sky, Nagelsmann wants a period of reflection before deciding on whether or not he wants to take this role on. To be fair, that’s the right thing for any manager to do before getting involved at a club like Tottenham.

This all sort of feels like Nagelsmann is going to buy a Corvette, start dating a 19-year-old, and wearing Ed Hardy shirts when he is way too old for them, doesn’t it?

Bayern Munich loanee Marcel Sabitzer scored a brace against Azerbaijan, including this spectacular free kick:

Arsenal FC is still in pole position to land West Ham’s Declan Rice:

Arsenal remain ahead of Chelsea in the race to sign Declan Rice from West Ham this summer. The midfielder’s preference is to stay in London amid previous links to Manchester City and Manchester United.

