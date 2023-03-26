Thomas Tuchel ready to get down to business at Bayern Munich

Things move fast here in Munich as Thomas Tuchel is diving headfirst into the big task of taking charge of Bayern Munich. The former Mainz, Chelsea FC, and Paris Saint-Germain tactician will get to work in no time. “I’m a fan of fixing everything on the training ground”, Tuchel said (via @iMiaSanMia). “It’s a big change when the head coach leaves. The quickest way to gain confidence is to walk straight onto the pitch. It’s clear that there will also be group discussions and feedback from the players.

“We don’t really have much time”, he continued. “I probably won’t see the international until Friday. Winning all titles is still possible. Therefore, it will be all about the details. I have an idea of ​​what to do and I’m really looking forward to it. It’s about playing for all titles”.

Tuchel is signed to the club until 2025, but he won’t pay too much attention to the contract length and will first repay the trust shown in him. “For me that’s not extremely important. I’m comfortable with the duration. If things go well, we’ll try to extend it and if any of the people in charge don’t feel comfortable, it will change. As a first step, I will try to repay the trust.”

Like former Bayern and current Germany coach Hansi Flick, the 49-year-old will face Borussia Dortmund (who happens to be his old club) in his first ever game as Bayern head coach. “The challenge of starting directly with the game against Dortmund cannot be higher. It’s the biggest game in German football”, said Tuchel. “It has taken on a new explosive dimension due to our deficit in the table and BVB’s extraordinary run. I’m looking forward to it. It helps everyone to head out onto the pitch and prepare for Saturday evening. It’s a huge game for all of us. It’s about building trust as quickly as possible”.

