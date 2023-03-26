 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Germany players react to their 2-0 victory over Peru

Things are looking good for Die Mannschaft

By R.I.P. London Teams
Germany v Peru - International Friendly Photo by Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images

Germany recently played out a 2-0 win against Peru in the first of two international friendlies. A landmark brace from Niclas Füllkrug was enough to seal the deal and hand former Bayern Munich head coach Hansi Flick’s team all three points, which left everyone in high spirits. Some of Die Mannschaft’s players gave their takes on the match.

(Quotes are from the DFB’s official website):

Joshua Kimmich (Bayern Munich):

We started the game well and had chances for more goals. The second half was disjointed. We have to make fewer mistakes and control the whole game. It’s great when our strikers score. Having people in the box really helped us today.

Niclas Füllkrug (Werder Bremen):

Our aim tonight was to start the year well. I get plenty of chances in the box. It’s great that I’m so involved in our play.

Germany v Peru - International Friendly Photo by Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images

Leon Goretzka (Bayern Munich):

We got the win and a clean sheet too. We’re far from being perfect still. We wanted to start building some momentum and we did that. We scored two nice goals and Niclas Füllkrug showed that he’s still capable of finding the back of the net for Germany.

Nico Schlotterbeck (Borussia Dortmund):

We played well. We could have scored two or three more goals though, and that would have made it an even better evening.

