Germany coach Hansi Flick more than happy after downing Peru 2-0

In the first of two international friendly games, Germany saw off Peru thanks to two finely taken goals from Werder Bremen frontman Niclas Füllkrug. The head coach, Hansi Flick (formerly of Bayern Munich), liked what he saw from his players. The 57-year-old indicated that this is a solid foundation to build on in the run up to Euro 2024, which Germany will be hosting.

“The team played with a lot of zip. A lot of things were good, these lads hadn’t played with each other much before,” Flick said (DFB.de via @iMiaSanMia). “We still scored two nice goals though and kept a clean sheet, which is what we wanted. We will prepare well for the tournament at home next year, it’s our responsibility. We saw tonight that every individual is prepared to go that extra mile.”

Despite the dominant performance from his men, Flick felt that there were a few things that need working on. “Sometimes the last pass was not clean enough. We had times where we lost possession. We have to be more careful,” said Flick (ESPN).