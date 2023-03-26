Relationship issue: Were Bayern Munich players wary of Julian Nagelsmann’s Bild connection?

Given the shocking nature of Julian Nagelsmann’s sacking at the hands of Bayern Munich, it was only a matter of time before we started to see some of the dirty laundry emerge.

Speaking to Blick (as captured by @iMiaSanMia), Markus Babbel says that he was made aware of an issue within the locker room because Nagelsmann was dating (now former) Bild reporter Lena Wurzenberger.

“I know that Nagelsmann’s relationship with a Bild reporter was a huge topic in the dressing room. It didn’t go down well at all that he was with her. His girlfriend was therefore a big problem for Bayern,” said Babbel. “There was a lack of trust because some players just weren’t able to communicate what they were thinking anymore. Because they were afraid that everything would end up in the newspaper.”

This....is murky. On one hand, you can say that Nagelsmann should be able to date whoever he wants. On the other hand, you can see why some players might be put off by the relationship given the history between Bild and the club.

There really would not have been an easy way to solve the quandary and it is unclear just how big of an issue this was for players (Did they approach the executives about it? Did they approach Nagelsmann? No one knows).

Too add more “intrigue” to all of this, Wurzenberger has parted ways with Bild per the Daily Mail.

Whatever the case, this could have played a minor role in the sacking, but certainly there were other more important issues that took precedence.

