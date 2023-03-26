Julian Nagelsmann could be an expensive departure for Bayern Munich

Julian Nagelsmann’s sudden but not so sudden dismissal will be quite the expense, according to a report from SPORTBILD, as captured on Twitter by @iMiaSanMia.

BILD reports that as Nagelsmann was dismissed by Bayern Munich before the end of his second season, no automatic clauses can kick in — these clauses would kick in if Nagelsmann was fired after July 1, 2023 when his third season would have begun.

The report states that due to the nature of the current situation, Bayern Munich must continue to pay Nagelsmann his salary until he finds another club or until the two parties reach an agreement of some other sort.

Nagelsmann reportedly earns somewhere between €8m and €9m annually, and had a contract running until 2026. In theory, Nagelsmann could receive as much as €30m in compensation if Bayern continue to pay him until the previously agreed to end of his contract, a fee which would go beyond even what Bayern Munich paid to acquire him in July of 2021 — a sum of €25m, then a world record fee for a manager, later usurped by Chelsea’s acquisition of Graham Potter.

A small saving grace is that the structure of that fee is reportedly €15m + 5m + 5m, and the last 5m, per Bild (via @iMiaSanMia) will now be saved because Nagelsmann has won neither a double nor a Champions League in his time at Bayern.

An expensive package to dismiss a coach who looked like he was in pole position to grab a historic treble, will it be worth it? The only way to know is observation and patience.

Can’t get enough of this story? Then check out our reaction podcast! It gets pretty spicy at times. Listen to it below or at this link.