Germany vs Peru: Gamethread and Live Blog

Despite Bayern Munich reeling from a massive shakeup at the top level, German football will continue like nothing happened as Hansi Flick prepares his team for Euro 2024. This friendly against Peru is set to test out a new 4-2-2-2 formation and give new players a chance to shine. How will the Germans fare? And will the goings-on at Bayern prove distracting for some of the key players on the roster?

While you’re waiting for the game, why not check out our special edition podcast on Julian Nagelsmann? Arguments inbound. Listen to it below or at this link (sorry, no Spotify links available at this moment).

Match Info

Location: MEWA Arena, Mainz, Germany

Time: 8:45 pm local time, 3:45 pm EST

TV/streaming: Find Your Country

Tips for commenting:

If you’re a new member, feel free to introduce yourself! We’re mostly very friendly! Also, we’re from all parts of the world so don’t feel shy if you’re from a country that doesn’t seem represented on the blog. If the comments section starts to slow down for you, just hit the refresh button and keep commenting. It’s not necessary to have the whole comments loaded at one time while you’re just casually following along. Keep the sorting to “newest” to easily follow the conversation. It puts the newest comments at the top. Here at BFW we celebrate every goal like they do in the stadium: with a chant. The goal chants are for everyone to participate in! Even if you’re lagging behind the others, keep replying to the most recent call of the player’s name. Even if you missed the first call, just start from the second, and so on. While swearing is allowed within reason, please be polite to your fellow posters and avoid gratuitous obscenities. Racist, homophobic, and misogynistic language is not allowed whatsoever.

Check out our beginners thread if you have any more questions. That’s about it. Auf geht’s!

