Bayern Munich coach Thomas Tuchel to pillage Chelsea FC for coaching staff

Julian Nagelsmann has officially parted ways with Bayern Munich, leaving a sour taste in everyone’s mouth. If you ask me, this was announced faster and surprised people more than João Cancelo’s midseason arrival from Manchester City. It was also reported that Nagelsmann’s team of coaches (apart from one) will be leaving too. Tuchel will indeed bring his own staff to Munich.

A report from TeamTalk states that Tuchel is looking to bring 36-year-old assistant coach Anthony Barry from London to Munich. Barry is rated highly by the former Chelsea FC manager, with whom he worked for a year and won three trophies. Two other former Tuchel associates at Chelsea will be joining him at Bayern: Zsolt Low and Arno Michels.

Tuchel addressed the subject at his opening press conference.

“My coaching staff wasn’t prepared either, so a big thank you to their families for their flexibility. Arno Michels and Zsolt Löw, who have been working with me for over ten years, will be there. We’re hoping to add Anthony Barry, who is currently at Chelsea,” Tuchel said (as captured by @iMiaSanMia).

Tuchel’s coaching staff will go a long way in helping create a culture that can help sustain the positive things that Nagelsmann built this season, while also helping the squad evolve to hit a new level.

“The position that Julian created with the team, that we have a chance of winning the title in all three competitions, has to be exploited. Of course there are also risks involved. But we love the pressure and the stress. My love for the game is way bigger than the concerns. It’s about approaching the task with confidence and we want to compete for all three titles,” Tuchel said. “On Tuesday evening I started thinking about the squad. In England and in Paris, they rate Bayern extremely highly. Nobody wants to play against Bayern Munich. The size, the strength of the club is undisputed.”

Tuchel is set to face his former club Borussia Dortmund in what promises to be a huge title-deciding match. If Bayern get past Man City, Tuchel could ironically square off against Chelsea should Real Madrid fail to beat the London Blues.