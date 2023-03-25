Bayern Munich executives Oliver Kahn and Hasan Salihamidžić explain Julian Nagelsmann termination

In statements released by FCBayern.com, Bayern Munich executives Oliver Kahn and Hasan Salihamidžić talked openly about the move to part ways with former coach Julian Nagelsmann:

CEO Oliver Kahn: “When we signed Julian Nagelsmann for FC Bayern in the summer of 2021, we were convinced we would work with him on a long-term basis — and that was the goal of all of us right up to the end. Julian shares our aspiration to play successful and attractive football. But now we have come to the conclusion that the quality in our squad - despite the Bundesliga title last year - has come to the fore less and less often. After the World Cup we have played less successfully and less attractively. The big fluctuations in performance have cast doubt on our goals for this season, but also our goals for the future. That is why we have acted now. Personally and on behalf of FC Bayern, I would like to thank Julian and his coaching team, and wish everyone the best of luck for the future.”

Sporting director Hasan Salihamidžić: “This has been the most difficult decision in my time as board member for sport at Bayern Munich. I have had an open, trusting, friendly relationship with Julian from day one. I regret the parting of the ways with Julian. But after a thorough analysis of the sporting development of our team, especially since January and with the experience of the second half of the previous season, we have now decided to release him. I am very grateful to Julian for what he has done for FC Bayern and I wish him all the best.”