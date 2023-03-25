Germany vs Peru: Lineups, team news, injuries, the 4-2-2-2, and MORE!

What a couple of days, huh?

Bayern Munich is melting down, Germany is about to play two strikers when some folks they say have none...what a time to be alive on this site!

Let’s get down to it!

Team news

Hansi Flick confirmed his two-striker plan during his press conference and alluded to the fact that his outside-backs will have to play differently.

As far as injuries go, Germany is not dealing with much. Jamal Musiala and Armel Bella-Kotchap never integrated into the camp due to injuries they picked up with their respective club teams and the training sessions yielded no major knocks for anyone.

We will also see Kai Havertz and Florian Wirtz backing the strikers, which could make for a very intriguing attacking foursome.

A healthy Germany? Indeed.

Knowing all of that, I tried to put together what I thought Flick would want to see — and it differs ever so slightly from kicker’s predicted XI, but they keep me around here for next-level thinking.

Here are some alternatives we could see:

Emre Can for Leon Goretzka — Bild and kicker actually predicted Can will start and it does make sense given that Flick knows what he has in Goretzka.

Christian Günter for David Raum — Raum has not had a great season and while his offensive-minded style would be welcomed in this formation, we could see Flick opt to go with the defensive stability of Günter over the offensive flair of the RB Leipzig star.

