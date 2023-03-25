Report: Konrad Laimer to Bayern Munich still on after sacking of Julian Nagelsmann

RB Leipzig midfielder Konrad Laimer is still going to join up with Bayern Munich this summer on a free transfer, despite the sacking of Julian Nagelsmann, per a report from Bild as captured by @iMiaSanMia.

The Austrian international was a preferred player from Nagelsmann’s Leipzig days and, like Marcel Sabitzer, a player the now-former Bayern coach sought to bring to Bavaria. Also like Sabitzer, it wasn’t immediately clear where Laimer would stack up in the squad, or at what position in a starting lineup. Sabitzer is now on loan at Manchester United and looking set to make his stay in England permanent.

Although he was Julian Nagelsmann's desired signing, Konrad Laimer will still join Bayern on a free transfer in the summer. The agreement had already been reached months ago. Laimer will move to Munich even without Nagelsmann [@BILD] pic.twitter.com/1AGktCVU2K — Bayern & Germany (@iMiaSanMia) March 24, 2023

Still, the “pressing machine” — Nagelsmann’s parlance for Laimer — is a well-regarded footballer whom incoming coach Thomas Tuchel might well appreciate. The Bayern bosses, as well, likely still value a player of quality arriving without a transfer fee to bolster the ranks next to Joshua Kimmich, Leon Goretzka, and Ryan Gravenberch.

As for Laimer himself, it sounds as if the player didn’t really have an option to back out if he wanted to — the agreement having already been reached “months” prior. His prospects under a different manager are even less certain than before. At least he’ll still be at one of Europe’s premier clubs, where competition is intense and playing time a guarantee for no one.

And to be fair, at Bayern Munich, it seems fortunes can change on a dime.

