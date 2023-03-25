Bayern Munich’s coaching staff to follow Julian Nagelsmann out the door

Bayern Munich have unceremoniously dumped Julian Nagelsmann from out of nowhere, which surprised and angered the fanbase at the same time. Former Borussia Dortmund and Chelsea FC coach Thomas Tuchel will be the replacement of the 35-year-old former Hoffenheim and RB Leipzig tactician.

Wait, what about Nagelsmann’s coaching staff?

According to a report from German news outlet BILD, as captured by Twitter account @iMiaSanMia, three of the four coaches that were brought into the club by Nagelsmann will be leaving soon. Assistant coaches Dino Toppmöller and Xaver Zembrod as well as video analyst Benjamin Glück are set to depart, with the exception being new goalkeeper coach Michael Rechner. The three departing coaches have a total combined salary of 5 million euros.

Tuchel will bring in his own team of coaches when he begins the job in Munich. Hopefully they’ll be up for the task.

Can't get enough of this story? Then check out our reaction podcast! It gets pretty spicy at times.

