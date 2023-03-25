The Slim Reaper cometh to Bayern Munich?

The timing for Bayern Munich was never right.

Whenever the club was up to hire a coach, Thomas Tuchel was fully engaged with someone else, whether it was Borussia Dortmund, Paris Saint-Germain, or Chelsea FC.

Now, though, Bayern Munich made its own timing and sacked Julian Nagelsmann — the very successful manager — for Tuchel because, well, the time felt just right.

While Tuchel has shown the ability to take an established group and push them to new heights in the immediate short-term, he has also proven to be a grating boss, who ultimately ends up alienating his players — and then feuding with them.

Brilliant? Yes.

Innovative? Yes.

A master tactician? Yes.

A sure thing? Absolutely not.

Many of these Bayern Munich players have been around the block. They know of Tuchel — and surely they have heard about him from other players.

This is a high risk, high reward proposition for Bayern Munich in the short-term and a huge gamble for the long-term.

Perhaps the Bayern Munich has heeded the words of the Blue Oyster Cult and is fully prepared to deal with what is next: “Don’t fear the (slim) reaper.”

