João Cancelo reacts to Bayern Munich sacking Julian Nagelsmann, hopes Thomas Tuchel can win the UCL for him

João Cancelo was on international duty for Portugal and opened the scoring in the 4-0 win over Liechtenstein. When the game finished, he just got word that Bayern Munich coach Julian Nagelsmann has been sacked. That caught everyone off-guard, but Cancelo would like to thank him for the short time they were together.

“I’ve only found out now, I know I won’t find Nagelsmann when I return to Munich. I’d like to thank him,” Cancelo said (Sky Sport via @iMiaSanMia).

Of course, Cancelo is no stranger to Nagelsmann’s replacement Thomas Tuchel, who masterminded Chelsea’s first ever Champions League win (I mean that) over Cancelo’s Manchester City in the 2021 final. The Portuguese player wants a different outcome this time around. “As for Tuchel, he made me lose a Champions League final, so I hope he will win it for me this year,” the ex-Juventus player said.

