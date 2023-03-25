Daily Schmankerl: Tottenham Hotspur to make blockbuster move on former Bayern Munich boss Julian Nagelsmann?; FC Barcelona, Real Madrid, Liverpool lead on Florian Wirtz; Real Madrid’s conundrum with Jude Bellingham; and MORE!

Tottenham Hotspur might be looking for a new coach, and after Thursday’s shocking sacking of Julian Nagelsmann by Bayern Munich, the Premier League club could have a leading candidate:

Tottenham are keeping an eye on Julian Nagelsmann’s situation as one the options they’re considering to replace Antonio Conte, who’s expected to leave. At the moment, it’s unclear whether Nagelsmann wants to take another job immediately or wait until the summer.

Nagelsmann’s next move will be interesting. Real Madrid and — now — Tottenham Hotspur have been linked to the German, who many feel got a raw deal at the end of Bayern Munich tenure.

Would Tottenham Hotspur be a good place for Nagelsmann to rebound? Drop us your thoughts in the comments.

Hansi Flick had to break a habit of his during this international break — penciling in Manuel Neuer’s name into the starting XI. Now, Marc-André ter Stegen is the man for Germany.

“Marc (ter Stegen) will play these two games. I’ve always said that the performance principle applies. Manuel knows that too. We have a lot of quality in the goalkeeping position,” said Flick. “Marc has shown at Barcelona over the last few years that he’s a fantastic footballer, he can command the space behind the backline and he’s very good with the ball when in possession, so it doesn’t make a big difference (to when Neuer is playing).”

Bayern Munich might be on a break, but BFW has plenty of hot topics — and maybe some hot takes — to chatter about.

Why Bayern Munich should extend the contract of Benjamin Pavard,

Germany’s squad selections and why this was a necessity for Hansi Flick.

FC Barcelona might sell Robert Lewandowski...would you bring him back?

The acquisition of Sadio Mané was heralded during the summer, but there were always some reasons to think it would not be a perfect fit. Has he been successful? Is it fair to assess him at this point? Would you make the move again?

It might not happen for a couple of seasons, but FC Barcelona, Real Madrid, and Liverpool FC are all very interested in Bayer Leverkusen’s Florian Wirtz:

Bayern Munich has also been closely linked to Wirtz, but it is very unclear what the strategic direction of this club is right now. it is clear that we’ll have to wait and see how some of the players adjust to life under Thomas Tuchel before we can start to speculate on future moves.

Real Madrid is prepared to pay a lot of money to Jude Bellingham, but maybe not quite as prepared as Liverpool to pay a lot of money for the Borussia Dortmund star:

Real Madrid are not prepared to outbid Liverpool for Borussia Dortmund midfielder Jude Bellingham but will give him a huge €10m-a-year contract if he does choose to move to the Santiago Bernabeu.

So this came out of nowhere and we just HAD to react to it. Bayern Munich have decided to sack Julian Nagelsmann with immediate effect, and former Chelsea and BVB coach Thomas Tuchel is set to be named his successor. This is an insane set of developments, especially given the timing during an international break and with the game vs Borussia Dortmund coming right after.

In this special edition reaction (or rant) episode, INNN and Schnitzel talk about the following:

The strange timing of the decision.

Arguing back and forth about Nagelsmann’s record and the decision to sack him.

Can Thomas Tuchel get Bayern on track before facing BVB and Manchester City?

What criteria does Tuchel need to fulfill to be a success at Bayern?

What happens to the board if Tuchel can’t hack it?

And arguments. Lots and lots of arguments. Especially about the DFB Pokal for some reason.

Manchester United could be pondering how to pry Joao Felix away from Atlético Madrid once his loan at Chelsea FC ends:

Joao Felix, on loan at Chelsea from Atletico Madrid, is also on Man Utd’s radar and the Red Devils are optimistic that they could negotiate a discount on his £80m asking price.

Real Madrid star Luka Modric will reportedly meet with Al-Nassr FC to talk over a future move to the club: