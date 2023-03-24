Joshua Kimmich lauds Julian Nagelsmann as one of the best managers he’s worked under at Bayern Munich

News of Julian Nagelsmann’s dismissal from Bayern Munich has sent shockwaves throughout the footballing world. The club’s seemingly out-of-left-field decision to sack their manager and replace him with Thomas Tuchel has come during the beginning of the international break, at a time when Nagelsmann was away skiing with his girlfriend in Austria and many of the Bayern players are with their respective national teams.

The news has made waves in the Die Mannschaft camp, where Bayern’s Germany contingent is currently preparing for a pair of upcoming friendlies against Peru and then Belgium. In a press conference, current national team captain Joshua Kimmich expressed support for his now-former club manager.

“I can only say that Julian Nagelsmann is an outstanding coach. He’s easily in my top 3 best coaches,” Kimmich bluntly responded when asked for a remark on Nagelsmann’s sacking (via @iMiaSanMia).

Of course, Kimmich has already played under a bevvy of top class managers in Pep Guardiola, Carlo Ancelotti, Jupp Heynckes, Joachim Low and Hansi Flick before playing under Nagelsmann. Now, he will be able to add Tuchel to that list.

For now, there’s still business to take care of from the national team perspective, even though the upcoming pair of matches are friendlies. Kimmich insisted that Nagelsmann’s sacking won’t be too much of a distraction for Die Mannschaft. “Of course, such discussions concern you when it comes to the coaching position at your own club. But, tomorrow in the game or today in training, that shouldn’t play a role. You read the news when you’re in your room and of course such a topic concerns you,” he stressed.

