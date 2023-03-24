Report: Real Madrid set to pounce on Julian Nagelsmann after Bayern Munich sacking

After Bayern Munich dropped a bombshell by (unofficially) sacking Julian Nagelsmann yesterday, the rest of the footballing world is beginning to catch up. Real Madrid, who were allegedly already in the hunt for a new manager to replace Carlo Ancelotti this summer, seem to be the first club looking to profit from this unexpected development.

Per Spanish publication Relevo, Julian Nagelsmann has been on Florentino Perez’s radar since forever. This isn’t actually speculation — Nagelsmann himself revealed that he turned down a move to the Spanish capital back in 2018. At the time, the then-RB Leipzig manager felt that he wasn’t ready for such a huge step up. Now, with the experience at Bayern Munich under his belt, he may feel he’s ready to take up another top job.

Madrid’s decision to move for Nagelsmann may have been influenced by Bayern taking Thomas Tuchel off the market. There is a layer of irony to this, as the fear of losing Tuchel to Madrid is what motivated the Bayern executives to make the snap decision to sack Nagelsmann with no prior warning (if certain reports are to be believed).

Is Bayern’s loss going to be Madrid’s gain? Or will this end poorly for all involved? All we know is, Julian Nagelsmann is a man in demand. Paris Saint-Germain, Tottenham Hotspur, Chelsea FC, and other big clubs around Europe will be battling for his signature this coming summer. If he wants it, then he can be coaching in the Champions League again by the beginning of next season. Or even earlier, depending on the circumstances.

