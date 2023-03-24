Thomas Tuchel needs to get Bayern Munich squad “tuned in” quickly

While fans and pundits digest and analyze the shocking termination of coach Julian Nagelsmann, Thomas Tuchel and his new posse of coaches need to hit the ground running. We are within touching distance of a key home match against Borussia Dortmund and Manchester City await us across two legs in the next round of the Champions League. They have only a few short days, and a few weeks to prepare the squad to succeed in the season defining matches that lie just on the other side of the international break.

Fortunately, our former coach, Hansi Flick has done the team an unintentional solid by leaving Bayern Munich’s lederhosen clad legend, Thomas Muller, off the Germany squad for these matches.

For some time, Thomas “Radio” Muller has served as the on field extension of the club’s coach, not matter who he is. His healthy lungs are used for directing traffic and inspiring dynamic play just as much as fulfilling his pressing assignments. To be successful in the immediate horizon, Tuchel needs to get Thomas to a full understanding and hopefully a dedicated “buy in” to his systemic changes he plans to implement to improve Bayern’s play.

If I am Thomas Tuchel, and I sign my contract this afternoon (as expected) I am having dinner with Thomas Muller to start the process tonight.

If they dig into the theory of his changes over the weekend, and start implementing them on the practice pitch on Monday, but the time the rest of the senior members of the squad get back from the international break with Muller both informed and onside it gives Bayern a better chance to integrate the changes effectively against Dortmund.

Oddly enough, defensive leader Matthijs de Ligt has been sent home sick from the Dutch camp and thus also might be available to work with Tuchel sooner than expected.

Just how effectively Tuchel wins over certain key players at Bayern, and gets them to understand his footballing approach, could be a key factor in how much success we have the rest of this season. Let’s hope the new manager gets Radio Muller tuned into his frequency quickly and effectively.

